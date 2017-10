All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala, has been granted a five-day parole. Sasikala who is prison for amassing disproportionate assets, had submitted an emergency parole form along with a medical certificate of her ailing husband M Natarajan who has recently underwent dual organ transplant. An earlier parole application, filed October 3 by Sasikala, was rejected on the grounds of insufficient documentation.