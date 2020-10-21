Five armed men loot over Rs 7 lakhs from bank in Haryana

The armed men looted cash and snatched away the gun of the bank's security guard. (Photo/ANI)

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], October 22 (ANI): Five armed men looted around Rs 7 lakhs cash from the Punjab National Bank in Machhrauli village of Jhajjar district on Wednesday, police said.

They also snatched away the gun of the bank's security guard.

Speaking about the CCTV footage which shows five masked men with arms while looting cash from the bank, Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg said: "We have CCTV footage. We are doing a detailed investigation. Around Rs 7 lakhs looted. Two DSP-rank offices are looking into the matter. I am monitoring the case personally."

"The case will be solved soon and criminals will be arrested as well as the looted cash will be recovered," he added. (ANI)