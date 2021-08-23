Fittr Announces Winners of the 13th Edition of its Flagship Event - Transformation Challenge

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • The 13th edition of the challenge witnessed 41,000+ contestants from across the globe • #AbNahiTohKab was the digital campaign that helped drive motivation and enthusiasm amongst the people to begin their fitness journey for the challenge One of the leading players in the world’s largest community-first online health and fitness brands, Fittr, announced the winners of the 13th edition of its Transformation Challenge (TC). Transformation Challenge is Fittr's flagship event that runs over a course of 12 weeks, aiming to encourage fitness enthusiasts to transform their lives and become a better and healthier version by competing with themselves.

The 13th edition of TC commenced on 3rd May and ended on 25th July, 2021 in three different categories namely: Individual (male and female), Partner and Senior. The challenge witnessed 41,000+ contestants from across the globe. To further drive motivation and enthusiasm in people, Fittr also launched a digital campaign #AbNahiTohKab urging them to stop procrastinating and begin their fitness journey now. The winners of TC13 and their respective categories include: • Individual • Male: Yogender Singh from Mohali, Punjab won cash reward of INR 3 lakhs • Female: National level powerlifter, Dr. Aditi Gupta from Satna, Madhya Pradesh won cash reward of INR 3 lakhs • Partner: Couple from Pune, Tushar Bhange&KaneezSaiyyed won cash reward of INR 1 lakh • Senior: 54 years old Deep Birring from UK /won a cash prize of INR 1 lakh The grand prize winner of TC 12, TC 13 & TC 14 will be entitled to win the grand prize of INR 1 crore which will be announced towards the end of 2021.

Congratulating the winners, Jitendra Chouksey, CEO and Founder, Fittr, said, “With each edition of the Transformation Challenge, the zeal to push the limits and do better keeps increasing amongst people. The Fittr community takes up each edition of this challenge with positivity and each member lifts the other to be a better version of themselves. I would like to congratulate all the winners. It is exhilarating to see all these amazing fitness journeys and I look forward to more.” Transformation Challenge not only aims to encourage people to push boundaries and begin their fitness journeys but also intends to inculcate the fact that fitness is a journey in which one competes with his own self and not anyone else. It also stresses on building a sense of discipline, consistency, and diligence in them to achieve their fitness goals. The challenge requires contestants to share a video every week in the specified format to showcase their week-on-week progress for 12 weeks. The participants are evaluated on multiple factors such as muscle gain, fat loss, and consistency from the past transformation challenges.

Story continues

A panel of 35 judges who are experts in the domain of Fitness & Nutrition, understand the journey and have been INFS (Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences) scholars themselves declared the winners for TC 13.

This year, the grand prize of INR 1 crore will be awarded to the top performer across all the three editions of Transformation Challenges taking place towards the end of 2021, including TC12, TC 13 & TC 14. The jury will select top 10 contenders from each edition of the challenge. The winner from among these 30 finalists will be declared the grand prize winner.

About Fittr Fittr was founded in January 2016 by Jitendra Chouksey, a software engineer who transformed himself while working a 12-hour/day IT job. What started off as a small WhatsApp group that guided people using the principles of quantified nutrition, is today one of the world’s largest community-driven online health and fitness brands, with over 2.5 million members as a part of its community, comprising users & coaches.

Image: Winner of TC 13, Couple category, Tushar Bhange and KaneezSaiyyed PWR PWR