Fitter, Stronger, Wiser: Mirabai Chanu Primed for Olympic Glory

Mirabai Chanu is making all the right noises with the Tokyo Olympics flagging off on 23 July. Returning to the floor after a year-long hiatus enforced by the pandemic, India's champion lifter heaved 86kg in snatch and a world record of 119kg in clean-and-jerk for a total of 205kg to seal a bronze at the Asian Championship in Tashkent in April 2021. It was a redemption fought hard for after her initial two lifts in the snatch section went haywire, bringing back the forgettable memories of Rio 2016.



Billed as a genuine medal prospect at the 2016 Games, Chanu couldn’t hoist the weight up in her three attempts in the clean-and-jerk segment. To crash out of her maiden Olympics was heartbreaking, but the meltdown at the big stage meant she learnt her lessons the hard way.

Also Read: Mirabai Chanu Creates World Record, Wins Bronze at Asian C’ships

One of the current powerhouses in the 49kg category and the solo Indian weightlifter to book a berth at the Tokyo Olympics, Chanu has since the Rio faux pas won golds at the 2017 World Championship and 2018 Commonwealth Games. The Manipur athlete feels she has evolved over the years and tweaking techniques has helped her reach optimal levels of performance.

“A lot has changed since Rio. I have changed my training method, worked on my technique. In clean-and-jerk, we have identified what part we need to work on and strengthened that body part and movement,” Chanu pointed out the physical adjustments while speaking to Scroll.

US Stint Irons Out Creases

For Chanu, the delay of the Tokyo Olympics proved a blessing in disguise. Late in 2020, a rehab program under the vigilant eye of conditioning coach Dr Aaron Horschig in the US fine-tuned her body for the challenges ahead.



It was imperative to be in the best shape possible as a back spasm picked up after the Commonwealth triumph had kept her out of action for nine months. She could ill-afford to put a foot wrong as any minor glitch would’ve left her quest for top honours at the quadrennial event in serious jeopardy.

Story continues

Like other sportspersons, Chanu, too, was caught in a tizzy when the coronavirus began spreading its wings and the Olympics had to be postponed. She was confined to the National Institute of Sport in Patiala and had to make do with limited preparation.



In hindsight, the breathing space ensured her back and shoulder niggles were healed in time and she was raring to go come the Asian Championship, the last qualification event for the Games.

Also Read: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Seals Qualification for Tokyo Olympics

Odds of Olympic Victory in Favour

Flush with confidence as she peaks precisely before what could be the finest hour of her career, Chanu is among India’s brightest hopes at the Summer Games.



The stars also seem to be aligning as Thailand and Malaysia have been denied participation in weightlifting meets on account of multiple doping offences, while North Korea's withdrawal subtracts another favourite from the fray.



Lifters from Southeast Asian countries have traditionally made hay in the lower weight domain, thus, several auspicious dots could connect to lend India a podium finish. However, Chanu believes in doing her job instead of fretting over her opponents. Weightlifting is an individual sport after all and you are the master of your own fate.

I am happy with my performance at the Asian Championship 2021. Thank you everyone for your love and support. I will continue to work hard and improve myself. pic.twitter.com/9pJERrVj80 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) April 18, 2021

“My only focus is to give my best performance and win a medal for my country. It really doesn’t matter if they compete at the games or not. Nothing is impossible. My aim is to give my hundred percent at the Olympics and make India proud,” she asserted.

India have been searching with a fine-tooth comb a medal in weightlifting ever since Karnam Maleshwari etched her name into history books with a bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Mirabai Chanu has both the brawn and brains to beat that jinx.

. Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.Fitter, Stronger, Wiser: Mirabai Chanu Primed for Olympic GloryActor Payal Rohatgi Arrested For 'Threatening' Society Chairman . Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.