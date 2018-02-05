Fitness is not about Six Pack abs: Akshay Kumar

Urging Indians to put health first, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who on Sunday became a part of the Max Bupa Walk For Health 2018 in Mumbai, said fitness is more about being overall fit rather than just six-pack abs. At the Max Bupa Walk For Health 2018, Akshay power walked on a special machine to generate electricity. A 7 km competitive category, Power Walk, was introduced in India through the event. Actor and VJ Rannvijay Singha became the ambassador of Power Walk in India.