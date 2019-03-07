Fitbit refreshes its wearable line-up

San Francisco, March 7 (IANS) Global wearables maker Fitbit on Thursday refreshed its wearable line-up in the US and other markets with Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Fitbit Inspire HR, Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Ace 2.

The company is yet to announce the availability of the devices in India.

Aimed to make health and fitness accessible to more users across the globe, the company has unveiled Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Fitbit Inspire HR, Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Ace 2 for Rs 15,999, Rs 8,999, Rs 6,999 and Rs 6,999, respectively.

"Today we have a growing, supportive community of more than 27 million active users around the world who are getting more active, sleeping better, reducing stress, managing weight and getting healthier from being on Fitbit," James Park, Co-founder and CEO, Fitbit, said in a statement.

"Bringing more users to the wearables category and growing our community of active users is a critical part of our strategy. We would continue to build on the Fitbit platform to provide a more personalised and valuable experience for our users through a paid premium service expected to launch later this year," Park added.

--IANS

ksc/mag/bg