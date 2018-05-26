Fit India Campaign: Youngsters should bring fitness into their day to day lives, says Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore

Fit India Campaign event was held in New Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday. The campaign was initiated by Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore through social media. Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "It is really important to live your life. Youngsters should bring fitness into their day to day lives". "I know people have hectic work life and responsibilities but they need to take care of themselves too", he added.