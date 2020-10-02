    Fit India 2nd phase ends, Maha NCC takes part in large numbers

    Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) The second part of the Fit India campaign launched nationwide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day in two phases concluded on Friday with large-scale participation across Maharashtra by NCC cadets.

    The second phase started on September 15 and its focus was to instill virtues of health and physical fitness among people.

    A National Cadet Corps Directorate Maharashtra official said over 1.25 lakh cadets took part in the state and cumulatively ran 4 lakh kilometres.

    Cadets took part in a wide variety of sports, yoga, aerobics etc and used posters, blogs, webinars and social media to spread the message of the campaign. PTI DC BNM BNM

