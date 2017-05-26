Fit-again Vinesh Phogat gears up for World Championships

Vinesh Phogat suffered a leg injury at the Rio Olympics in 2016 that sidelined her for almost eight months.

Returning to a major tourney after eight months of rehab and a serious injury at the Rio Olympics, Vinesh Phogat won a silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship. What surprised everyone was that Vinesh was fighting in the 55kg category, the heaviest weight division she has ever competed at any tournament.

But Vinesh came up with a brilliant performance in the event despite her drastic change in weight category. She gave a tough fight to Japan's Sae Nanjo in the gold medal round before going down 4-8.

In an interview to Mail Today, Vinesh revealed that her doctors had advised her not to lose too much weight post her recovery as that could have weakened her muscles. "I play in 48kg and that is where I will continue to play. If you have seen my final bout of the Asian Championship, I was playing defence as my opponent was more powerful," she said.

"My body weight is 54kg but I decided to fight in the 55kg category. I worked on my fitness and overcome my fears."

The 22-year-old wrestler was thankful to the national federation (WFI) and the medical staff of her sponsors - JSW Sports - for bringing her back on her feet at a time when she thought that her career was all but over.

"I was treated well in Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. I stayed there for one month and then I moved to Bengaluru. I was little worried when I was asked to come to Bengaluru for the rehab but it was very good and JSW helped me a lot," she said.

"I had a feeling that whether I will be able to make a comeback again. But the physios helped me to not just attain fitness but also gave me confidence that I could be my previous self and compete with the same intensity."

Vinesh further said that her medal (silver) not only gave her the confidence but also silenced the critics who thought that her career was over.

"The Asian Championship was my first major international tournament since the injury. It was very important for me to prove to myself that I have returned a better wrestler, not just physically but mentally as well. The aim was to do my best and bag a medal for the country. It was also my preparatory tournament for the World Championships. With this medal, I want to tell all the athletes that you can come back after any injury if you work really hard. Injuries do disturb your rhythm and mind but thanks to my well wishers, I am back and much more stronger this time," Vinesh said.

Further talking about the World Championships, scheduled to be held in Paris in August, Vinesh said she is more focused now and aiming to win medal in the event.

"We are here in Lucknow for the camp. My preparation is going very well and hopefully I will win medal in World Championships. What I failed to achieve in Rio I will definitely get it in Tokyo," said the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

Vinesh also brushed aside reports suggesting that the wrestler is planning to get married soon. "Marriage is not on my mind right now. Not this year at least. I have plans (wrestling events) in my mind and will fulfill those promises before I think of marriage," she added.