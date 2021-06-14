Fishing activities along Kerala coast banned till June 17 in view of high wind alert

Representative Image

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 14 (ANI): Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has banned all fishing activities prohibited along the coast of Kerala till June 17 in view of the high wind alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued a warning suggesting a possibility of strong winds blowing at 45 to 55 kmph speed along the Kerala-Karnataka and Lakshadweep coast from June 14 to June 17.

The agency has also predicted strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph in the southern and western parts of the Bay of Bengal and in the Gulf of Mannar on June 14 and June 15.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also forecasted high waves of 3 to 3.2 meters on the southern coast of Tamil Nadu (from Kolachal to Dhanushkodi) till 11:30 pm on June 15.

"Fishing from the coast of Kerala has been completely banned till June 17. Do not go to sea for any reason. Stay away from dangerous areas as per the instructions of the authorities as there is a possibility of severe seasickness," KSDMA said in its warning.

"Secure fishing vessels (boats, canoes, etc.) in the harbor. Maintaining a safe distance between boats can reduce the risk of collisions. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured. Completely avoid trips to the beach and recreational activities at sea," it added. (ANI)