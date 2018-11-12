Fishermen advised not to venture into sea till Nov 15: IMD Chennai

Deputy Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr S Balachandran said, "Cyclonic storm 'Gaja' now lies at about 820 km east northeast of Nagapattinam. It is expected to cross between Chennai and Nagapattinam during forenoon on 15th November. Sea will be very rough, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till 15th November." Tamil Nadu Fisheries department had warned fishermen to stay away from the sea owing to stormy weather predictions. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the south-east of the Bay of Bengal up to November 15. The cyclone Gaja originated in the Bay of Bengal.