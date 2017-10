Team MAPFRE won the first point scoring race of the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race in Spain's Alicante on Saturday. To take lead, MAPFRE peeled away from their rivals and sailed alone up the right side of the course. MAPFRE then stretched their lead to just under a minute at the bottom gate and held on until the end of the race, finishing more than a minute faster than closest challenger, Dongfeng Race Team.