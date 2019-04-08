First weekend report: 'Romeo Akbar Walter' earns Rs. 22.70 crore

Bollywood powerhouse John Abraham's latest film 'Romeo Akbar Walter', which is inspired by a true story in 1971, had an ordinary first weekend.The film has collected Rs. 22.70 crore so far. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the film on his Twitter handle.He wrote, "#RomeoAkbarWalter Fri 6 cr, Sat 7.70 cr, Sun 9 cr. Total: Rs 22.70 cr. India biz. #RAW."The film did not have a very impressive start at the box office. According to Taran, the film minted Rs 6 crore on its opening day. It saw a slight increase on Saturday with earnings of Rs 7.70 crore and earned Rs. 9 crore on Sunday.According to Box Office India, the film has fared best in Mumbai collecting almost 8 crore net from the circuit.The film edged out the latest entry in the DC Extended Universe 'Shazam', which opened to Rs. 3 crore and did not perform well over its first weekend, collecting around Rs. 11.50 crore.'Romeo Akbar Walter' trails the opening day total of the actors' previous film titled 'Satyameva Jayate', which had raked in Rs 20 crore on its day one.According to Box Office India, the film's opening falls more in line with John's other movies like 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran', 'Rocky Handsome' and 'Force 2'.'Romeo Akbar Walter' received an underwhelming response from the viewers and critics alike.The spy thriller is written and directed by Robbie Grewal. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and revolves around an Indian Agent who goes undercover amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan.Apart from John, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Mouni Roy and Alka Amin in pivotal roles. Produced by Ajay Kapoor, the film hit the theatres on April 6.This is John Abraham's second collaboration with Ajay after 'Parmanu'.