First weekend report: 'Article 15' earns Rs. 20.04 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Article 15' is slowly and steadily picking up pace at the domestic box office. The film, that minted Rs. 5.02 crore on its first day, managed to collect a total of Rs. 20.04 crore in its opening weekend. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle. Adarsh noted that the film saw a healthy weekend, with ample amount of growth on its second and third day. However, the film was affected by Shahid Kapoor's latest release 'Kabir Singh', which is still going through at the box office. The movie also faced tough competition from the much-hyped India vs England World Cup match yesterday. 'Article 15' became the second-biggest opener of the actor's career after 'Badhaai Ho', which earned Rs. 45.70 crore in its extended 4-day weekend. The movie highlights the caste discrimination in the country through a mix of various incidents. The film's title derives from Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, and place of birth. The film produced by Benaras Media Works, released on June 28.