For the First Time in 2 Decades, No All-Party Meet Before Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow

New Delhi: For the first time in two decades, the parliament will not host all-party meeting in the monsoon session which begins on Monday.

The departure from the convention could be seen due to the growing rift between the opposition and the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, a report in NDTV said.

A meeting has been called of the Business Advisory Committee today to discuss issues including abolition of Question Hour and the curtailing of Zero Hour. The speaker will discuss the agenda of the house in the meeting which will go up till October 1.

The opposition is likely to raise India-China standoff, contraction in the economy and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, News18 had earlier reported that a discussion on the India-China face-off is unlikely to be allowed soon.

The government has to decide whether it will agree for these short-duration discussions without voting. Earlier in 2017, the government had refused discussion on Doklam citing national security.

The government had adjourned sine die due to the Coronavirus pandemic in March which led to a national lockdown starting from March.

The parliament resumes after 20 soldiers were killed in Ladakh after clashes with China in June.

The parliament session will start amid strict precautionary measures amid rising cases of Covi-19. All the members and staff are to get themselves tested for coronavirus before coming to the parliament. The parliament has also launched application for digital attendance.

Lok Sabha will function from 9 am to 1 pm on the first day and from 3 pm to 7 pm till October 1. Rajya Sabha will function from 3 pm to 7 pm the first day and 9 am to 1 pm the rest of the days. The parliament has decided to work even on weekends.