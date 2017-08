News

ANI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday pitched for cleanliness and said most of the diseases can be eliminated if there is awareness in the society. The Chief Minister also hailed Centre's flagship cleanliness drive Swachh Bharat Mission and said 'the campaign is a solution to almost all the vector-borne disease.' Speaking at the Ram Manohar Lohia Ayurvigyan Sansthaan, Adityanath further said that Uttar Pradesh is the largest state by population but it lacked behind in terms of development and political leadership.