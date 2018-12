Adelaide, Dec 7 (IANS) Australia were at 191/7, trailing by 59 runs at stumps on the second day of the first Test match against India here on Friday.

Travis Head (61) and Mitchell Starc (8) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma picked up two wickets each.

