First T20I: Rain plays spoilsport in Australia's innings

Ranchi, Oct 7 (IANS) Rain played spoilsport as Australia's innings ended at 118/8 in 18.4 overs in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here on Saturday.

For the visitors, opener Aaron Finch was the highest scorer with 42 runs in 30 balls in a match which was interrupted by the rain.

It was a good day for the Indian bowlers and fielders as they overpowered the visiting batsmen. Apart from one or two instances, the bowlers and fielders displayed brilliant work to restrict Australia.

India started off on a good note as pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back skipper David Warner (8) in the first over itself. But soon, in-form Finch and Glenn Maxwell (17) stabilised the Australian innings and forged a 47-run partnership for the second wicket.

Just when things seemed good for the visitors, the Indian spinners played their part and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Maxwell in the seventh over to make the scorecard read 55/2.

After adding a few runs Finch was also dismissed by chinaman Kuldep Yadav in the ninth over.

Australia's middle-order drastically failed as Travis Head (9), Moises Henriques (8), Daniel Christian (9), Tim Paine (17) failed to rise to the occasion and were dismissed cheaply.

In the last five overs, the lower order -- Nathan Coulter-Nile (1), Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa -- tried to pace up the innings but Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar controlled the proceedings.

But with eight balls remaining, rain playedspoilsport and the umpires decided to end the innings.

For India, Kuldeep and Bumrah took two wickets while Bhuvneshwar, Hardik Pandya, Chahal took one wicket each.

Brief scores: Australia 118/8 (Aaron Finch 42; Kuldeep Yadav 2/16) against India.

