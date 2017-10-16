First sports university in Manipur soon: Governor

Imphal, Oct 16 (IANS) A sports university will come up in Manipur shortly, Governor Najma Heptulla announced on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for it in Imphal West district.

Heptulla stated this while felicitating the eight footballers who were part of the Indian team in the FIFA World Cup.

She added that the Centre had sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the sports university.

Earlier, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the eight footballers.

Himself a national footballer in the past, Biren Singh said it does not matter whether India lost or won.

Assembly Speaker Y. Khemchand also gave Rs 5,000 each to the players. Financial assistance is pouring in from all sides for the footballers, most of who belong to poor families.

--IANS

il/mr