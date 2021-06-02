First solar eclipse of the year 2021: Know the date, time, and other details

The phenomenon when the moon comes in between the Earth and the sun is called Solar Eclipse. On Thursday, 10 June, the first Solar Eclipse of 2021 will be observed. The eclipse will be visible from India but only in a few states in the east like Arunachal Pradesh. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has stated that it will also be visible from parts of Russia, Canada, and Greenland. It will first be seen in northern Ontario and the north side of Lake Superior, both in Canada. It is expected to be visible for about three minutes in Canada, states NASA.

At its peak, it will be visible from Greenland where people will be able to see the Ring of Fire. After that, it will also be seen in Siberia and the North Pole.

According to Timeanddate.com, the eclipse will start at 8:12:20 UTC and end at 13:11:19 UTC on 10 June.

This will be an annular Solar Eclipse wherein the moon covers the sun in a way that its edges remain uncovered and thus form a 'Ring of Fire'. In some other locations, this will be observed as a Partial Solar Eclipse. Another kind of eclipse is a total solar eclipse wherein the moon completely covers the sun.

The Solar Eclipse on 10 June will cover the sun by 97 percent, reported NDTV. The publication further states that the shadow of the moon creates a trail on Earth known as the path of totality. It becomes totally dark during the day for a short while when the moon completely blocks the sun in the path of totality.

Also See: Lunar eclipse 2021: Super blood moon will occur today; when and where to watch it in India

Read more on science by Firstpost.