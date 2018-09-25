First poster of 'Thugs of Hindostan' out!

After introducing the primary characters of their much-anticipated film 'Thugs of Hindostan', the makers have now treated fans with the film's first poster.'Thug' Suraiyya, played by Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, took to Instagram to unveil the same, writing, "The THUGS are here! #TOHTrailer OUT ON 27TH SEPTEMBER!" The poster shows all the four characters in their avatars battling it out onboard a ship, however, the antagonist is missing. The poster promises to treat the audience with an exciting, visually stunning, cinematic experience on the big screen.The trailer of the action-adventure film will be out on September 27.The film is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug' and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century.The thriller which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, British actor Llyod Owen, Jackie Shroff, and Shashank Arora - is all set to hit the theatres on November 8.