First photography workshop in Kashmir to help youth showcase their talent

First photography workshop was organised in Srinagar with an aim to promote digital photography. Aim of the workshop is to promote digital photography and to make perfect platform for the youth of the Valley. Jammu and Kashmir is considered as paradise on Earth by visitors and the people living there. Its beauty is overwhelming and is a delight to photographers. The three week long photography workshop is organised by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of Jammu and Kashmir. The participants were looking excited as they got the first chance to attend this type of workshop in the Valley.