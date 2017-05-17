First phase U-17 World Cup tickets sold out in Kolkata

Kolkata, May 17 (IANS) All tickets for the 10 matches of the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in India from October 6-28 here have been sold out in less than 12 hours after the first phase of tickets were launched.

With football supporters of the city lapping up tickets for the 10 games which will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium, including the final, all tickets for these matches were marked "sold out" in red on the FIFA website.

Tickets for the matches in Kolkata were priced at Rs 480, Rs 960 and Rs 1,920.

The local organising committee's (LoC) tournament director Javier Ceppi had said that the first phase tickets will be limited and if all were sold out they would put up more on sale.

Spanish World Cup winner and former FC Barcelona skipper Carles Puyol kickstarted the ticket sales on Tuesday as it went live on FIFA website at 19:11 hours, in a tribute to Mohun Bagan icons who in the same year had become the first Indian club to defeat an English side (East Yorkshire Regiment) in the IFA Shield final.

The 85,000-capacity Salt Lake stadium will also host one round 16 game, one quarterfinal, the third place playoff and the final besides six Group F matches.

--IANS

dm/ajb/dg