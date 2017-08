Dambulla (Sri Lanka), Aug 20 (IANS) Power-packed innings from Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli guided India to a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their first One Day International (ODI) at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium here on Sunday.

Dhawan slammed 132 runs in 90 balls while Kohli smashed 82 runs off 70 deliveries.

