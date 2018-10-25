First North East Olympic Games underway in Imphal

First ever North East Olympic Games were kicked off at Imphal's Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, from October 24 to 28. It is organised by the Manipur Olympic Association under the aegis of North East Olympic Association. Various political dignitaries attended the opening ceremony of the games. Various Contingents from the North-Eastern states of India participated in the opening march past. The first of its kind games will witness competitions in twelve different disciplines - athletics, archery, badminton, boxing, football, judo, karate, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, weightlifting and wushu. The event will be held at three different venues- Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Eastern Ground and DM College Indoor Stadium. During the 5-day mega event, international as well as national sportsperson from all eight states of North East India will be participating in the ensuing North East Olympic Games. Around two thousand sportsperson, along with technical team members and officials from 8 North East States are participating.