In a first, MPs use 'Attendance Register' app to mark attendance in Parliament

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): In a first of its kind initiative, the members of Parliament marked their attendance through an app on Monday, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Lok Sabha MPs used the 'Attendance Register' App on the first day of the Monsoon session which commenced today.

The app is designed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to curtail the risk of COVID-19 spread as MPs will not have to use or touch the attendance register. They have to be present inside the Parliament to register themselves using the coordinates provided by the app.

Speaker Om Birla today welcomed the MPs and said that it was an extraordinary occassion and urged them to follow all arrangements and guidelines for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic phase.

"The session is being held in extraordinary circumstances this time. While we always try to decrease the distances between the members, but this time arrangements have been made to keep them apart. I am aware of the discomfort caused to some members due to this but it is important to do so for safety," Birla said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also hailed the unity of the country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the contribution of the MPs in extending the benefits to the last man.

He also expressed the hope that the pandemic phase would soon be over and stressed upon the need for positive and constructive discussions on the important issues facing the country.

"We have limited time in this session, therefore, it is our responsibility to put forth our points in a concise manner," he said.

He also congratulated the country on behalf of the Parliament on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah also attended the Lok Sabha session today.

Abdullah was put under detention after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year and was released on March 13, 2020.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced today. (ANI)

