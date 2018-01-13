First Indian international skiing medalist Aanchal Thakur appeals for better infrastructure

21-year-old Aanchal Thakur became the first Indian to win international skiing medal by winning Bronze Medal in Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup in Turkey organised by International Ski Federation (FIS). She said that infrastructure for skiing is not enough in India to compete at international level. She appealed to the government to develop more skiing resorts in India and Manali so that Indians get a fair chance to compete at the world level tournaments. Skiers should keep on following their passion, she added.