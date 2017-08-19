In a first, India emerges as theme of 2017 Stockholm Cultural Fest

India was the theme country for the week-long 2017 Stockholm Cultural Festival, which coincided with the 70th Independence Day. The Stockholm City Council awarded the Embassy of India a prime slot opposite the Royal Castle to enable it to unfurl the Indian tricolor. Hailing the contribution of Sweden and India in the digital economy, Minister of Enterprise and Innovation Mikael Damberg said they would like to see more Indian companies operating in Sweden. Ambassador of India to Sweden and Latvia Monika Kapil Mohta said this is the first time that a non-EU country has been chosen as the theme country at the Stockholm Culture Festival. Stockholmers even have had an opportunity to see table maestro Zakhir Hussain performing to a packed audience.