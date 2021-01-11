First hallmarking centre opens up in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar (J&K), Jan 11 (ANI): The first centre for gold assaying and hallmarking, Kashmir Hallmarking Centre was set up in the Kashmir Valley on January 10. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a national standards body of India, has recognised the KHC. The centre is intended for certifying gold and verifying its purity. First of its kind in Kashmir and fourth in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has been funded under the Seed Capital Fund Scheme of the Jammu and Kashmir Government. The centre has been sponsored by the Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI). Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) of Jammu and Kashmir have recognised the centre for hallmarking. The centre will provide relief to both goldsmiths and customers. The customers will be able to buy original government-regulated gold from goldsmiths while the sale of the latter will increase. The purity of the precious metals will be properly ascertained and defaulting parties can then be penalised. The centre will also cater to the demands of the market. Hallmarking is a way by which the logo of the goldsmith is included on the product, helping to identify the source from where it was bought.