A woman from Gujarat has become India's first lady to give birth to a baby girl after undergoing a uterus transplant. The woman, Meenakshi, was operated on with her mother's uterus in Pune's Galaxy Care hospital on May 18, 2017. This was for the first time in Asia and almost the 12th time in the world when a woman has given birth to a baby after undergoing uterus transplant, that too, from the same uterus that she was born from.