First glimpse of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold' is here!

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to twitter to treat his fans and followers with the first glimpse of his upcoming film, 'Gold'. Along with the film's official poster, the 'PadMan' star tweeted, "Desh banta hai jab sab deshvasiyon ki aankhon mein ek sapna hota hai. #Gold15Aug." His co-producer and actor, Farhan Akhtar also shared the poster on social media, along with the caption, "All victories begin with a dream. It fills me with immense joy to present to you the official poster of #Gold, a film that is very close to my heart." 'Gold' that is written and directed by Reema Kagti also stars Mouni Roy. It tells the story India's first gold medal post-independence at the Olympics.

The film is set to be released on August 15.