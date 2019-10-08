First generation VS third generation Garba, pick your favourite

The festival of Navratri is all set to end soon. India celebrates these nine days in a traditional manner and it's celebrated differently in every state. during Navratri, everyone gets a feel of festivities, joys and brightness all around. Navratri means Nine Nights, when Maa Shakti or Devi Durga is worshipped. So, you may have seen the best Garba performances all over the Navratris, but you will be amazed to see these two ladies with a huge generation gap dancing on the tunes of Garba in their own style.