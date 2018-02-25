First floating laboratory launched to analyse Loktak Lake

The Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) launched a floating research laboratory on Loktak Lake. The lab was launched to test the quality of the lake's water and to monitor its ecosystem. Environment Minister Th. Shyamkumar Singh flagged off the boat laboratory on the fringe of the lake. The floating lab will be manned by five scientists of IBSD. The finding and data collected by mobile laboratory of IBSD will be used for monitoring the eco-system of the Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in North East (NE) India.