First ever in India: 7 refineries, petrochemical complexes to begin functioning, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday stated that for the first time, seven refineries and petrochemical complexes are about to begin their functioning in India and will go on floor from January 16. Speaking further, he refuted to Congress' recent objections that they have already laid the foundation stone of Barmer oil refinery at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is proposed to visit for foundation laying ceremony. Pradhan stated Congress' claims are all false.