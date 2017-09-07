First edition of India Poker Championship Awards on Saturday

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) The first edition of the India Poker Championship (IPC) Awards will be held at the Grand Sheraton in Bengaluru on Saturday, it was announced on Thursday.

India's leading poker gaming portal, The Spartan Poker, will present the first edition of the awards.

The IPC Awards will be attended by Bollywood actor Emran Hashmi who will be the guest of honour at the ceremony.

The actor will be seated alongside Amin Rozani, MD & Co-founder of The Spartan Poker along with other founder-directors Rajeev Kanjani, Sameer Rattonsey and Peter Abraham to present awards to the poker players.

The India Poker Championship Awards will be honouring 45 poker players across various special tournament events like the Millionaire, the Spartan Super Series and Destiny Series. The highlight of the evening will be the IOPC awards.

Commenting on the launch Amin Rozani said: "I am truly excited to launch the first edition of the India Poker Championship Awards. Ever since I have been a part of this industry, poker has seen immense growth, as a skill-based sport."

"Now that the industry is growing steadily, it's time that we honour the players who have contributed towards its success. With this property, we want everyone to know that poker is a skill-based, mind sharpening sport and encourage all the poker players across the country to continue being a part of this industry," he added.

