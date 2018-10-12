First edition of AD Design Show to start on October 26

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Design authority Architectural Digest is all set to host the inaugural edition of the AD Design Show - a luxury art and design fair to be held here from October 26-28.

The three-day journey will bring together around 30 high-end luxury brands and 9 contemporary art galleries at the venue Dome@NSCI, SVP Stadium in Worli.

The event will see participation from some of the best names in art, furniture, antiques, accessories and lighting, along with several curated experiences for design enthusiasts, art connoisseurs and discerning consumers, said a statement.

The AD Design Show will witness BV Doshi, 2018 Pritzker Prize Laureate and celebrated architect, open the speaker programme and take centre stage to address aspirants and patrons of architecture and design. In addition to Doshi's keynote address, renowned Belgian minimalist Vincent Van Duysen will conduct a series of talks that will emphasize his close connection to minimalism and how he has worked on building a close relationship among the three pillars of design - architecture, interiors and art.

Duysen will also exclusively release his upcoming Monograph 2018 at the event. The tome shines a light on his projects over the last 10 years, with images sumptuously captured by architectural photography experts Hélène Binet and François Halard.

Joining these stalwarts will be other personalities like Bijoy Jain, Nozer Wadia, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and Roohi Jaikishan, amongst other industry leaders, who will talk about their design philosophies, trends to watch out for and innovations in the sector.

One of the biggest highlights of the art and design fair is the Power to the Karigar initiative which will bring together the most-talented craft studios (details given below) from across the country to celebrate craftsmanship as a fundamental aspect of design innovation and luxury in India.

Specializing in a range of crafts, these karigars will be stationed at the AD Design Show for three days, working on handmade pieces across furniture, textiles and objects. Each of the acclaimed studios mentioned below will also host interactive sessions, on each day of the fair, to share their expertise in the field.

New Delhi-based artist and designer Alex Davis will showcase his latest sculpture Bombay for the first time at the AD Design Show 2018. Brand Preciosa will present 'Chromo', a result of their collaboration with Spanish multidisciplinary design studio MUT.

Intersekt will showcase five collections - including Arazzi, a line of flooring from Orvi, and Bottega, a range of ceramic pieces from Porcelanoasa - at the AD Design Show 2018.

Guests at the AD Design Show 2018 will be privy to signature collections, bestsellers and the latest launches from furniture brands like Alsorg, Bentley home by Seetu Kohli home, Bo concept, Bolzan@beyondnmore, Borzalino@beyondnmore, Fendi Casa by Seetu Kohli home, Roche Bobois, Sarita Handa, Spazio, The charcoal project, Timothy Oulton and many more.

Speaking about the first edition of the AD Design Show, Alex Kuruvilla, Managing Director, Condé Nast India said, "Following the huge success of The AD Design Show in New York, as well as AD France's Intérieurs show, we are simply catering to the massive demand from designers and HNIs for the same in India."

Greg Foster, Editor, Architectural Digest India said, "The AD Design Show will be like the magazine come to life - from its highly curated approach to finding unique brands, and with areas dedicated to live craftsmanship and new talent, it will be a weekend to remember for the design community."

--IANS

nv/sed