First draft of National Register of Citizens containing names of 1.9 cr Assamese revealed
The first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam was revealed on the intervening. The Registrar General of India (RGI) Sailesh Kumar addressed a press conference and said it is a part draft. It contains 1.9 crore persons who have been verified till date. The rest of the names are under various stages of verification. NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951 and is being updated for only Assam to weed out illegal immigrants.