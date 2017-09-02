First domestic flight from Delhi to Ludhiana lands at Sahnewal Airport

First domestic flight from Delhi to Ludhiana landed at Sahnewal Airport on Saturday afternoon. The Centre and state government have once again started two flights under government's Udey Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme. Air India and Air Deccan were the two agencies that proposed to start flights for Ludhiana. Air India 70-seater flight landed at the airport at around 3:30 today. Passengers appreciated the initative, saying it has reduced the travel time considerably. The flight covers 6 hours' distance in just 50 minutes. Since 2014, the Sahnewal Airport had been used for private chartered planes and VIP landings only. A private player JetSmart started chartered plane services from Ludhiana to Delhi last year but it was discontinued because of financial losses.