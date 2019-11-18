First D/N Test: Eden Gardens decorated with pink lights for pink-ball match

As the first-ever day-night Test in India is inching closer, the venue of the match, Eden Gardens, is being decorated with pink lights. The entire stadium along with Sourav Ganguly stand and Jagmohan Dalmiya stand is being decorated for the historic match between India and Bangladesh, starting from November 22. The match will be played with a pink ball. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also be present.