First camp of Usha Junior Training Programme ends

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) The first camp of the Usha Junior Training Programme at the Delhi Golf Club ended with amateur golfers Vijay Karan Mehta, Purnayush Mangal, Kartikeya Nahar, Keya K. Budugu, Netra Suri, Janvi Sachdeh and Devansh Khandelwal bagging the maximum number of awards across various categories here on Wednesday.

The training programme which was coached by Vikram Sethi will aim at introducing golf to youngsters between the age groups of 8 and 17 years and discovering and nurturing talented juniors.

The 31st edition of the Junior Training Programme is divided into four camps (each of 10 days duration) starting May 15, May 25, June 4 and June 14, respectively.

Under the guidance of well-known A Category coaches, Vikram Sethi, Nonita Lall Qureshi, Anjali Chopra and Jasjit Singh, every participating kid will be trained on the basics of the sport.

As per their ability and knowledge about the game, camps are divided into three levels of ability - Advanced, Intermediate and Beginners. Daily sessions of two-hour duration will cover all aspects of the game - Long Drive, Putting, Chipping, Bunker and Pitching as well as rules and etiquette.

Each camp will conclude with a prize distribution ceremony where participants will be awarded according to age and ability across all disciplines.

