First ASEAN-India Artist's Camp gets underway at Udaipur

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) An ASEAN-India Artist's Camp has got under way at Udaipur to mark the 25th anniversary of the ASEAN-India Dialogue.

The event, which is being organised by the External Affairs Ministry in collaboration with NGO Seher, will run September 21-29 at The Ananta in Udaipur. It was launched in the national capital on Wednesday in the presence of Secretary (East) Preeti Saran.

With the theme 'Ocean of Opportunity' the camp will bring together the spirit and the essence of art from the ASEAN countries. Apart from India, artists from 10 ASEAN countries -- Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam are participating in the event.

The camp will witness a creation an amalgamation of splendid artworks reflecting the deep rooted cultural connection.

"We approached the Ministry and they liked our concept and agreed to collaborate with us. The event will take cultural ties with ASEAN countries to a new height," Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder and Director Seher, told IANS.

A collection of 20 paintings, created extempore, will also be displayed in a special exhibition, which will be inaugurated at the ASEAN-India Summit by Prime Minister Narendra Modu in January 2018 in New Delhi.

--IANS

som/vm