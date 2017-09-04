Firmino, Fernandinho in line for Brazil start against Colombia

Manaus, Sep 4 (IANS) Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino and Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho could be included in Brazil's starting line-up for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Colombia.

The pair joined Brazil's first-team in the final training session of their camp in Manaus on Sunday, taking the place of Gabriel Jesus and Casemiro, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brazil coach Tite has afforded the luxury of experimenting with his squad, with Brazil already guaranteed a place at next year's World Cup in Russia.

After spending the past two days in Brazil's Amazonian capital, the Selecao departed for the Colombian port city of Barranquilla late on Sunday.

Brazil lead the South American zone's Conmebol standings with 36 points from 15 matches, 11 points ahead of second-placed Colombia with three matches remaining.

The top four teams at the end of the qualifying tournament will earn an automatic World Cup slot while the fifth-ranked side will advance to a playoff.

