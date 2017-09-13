Firing across LoC after Pakistan again violates ceasefire

Jammu, Sep 13 (IANS) For the second time in two days, Pakistan on Wednesday violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and the Indian army was retaliating, officials said.

Defence sources said Pakistani troops again resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing on the LoC in Poonch.

"They are using mortars, automatics and small arms. Indian positions are retaliating strongly and effectively," a source said here.

A woman was injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistan army in Lam area of the LoC in Poonch on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that India would ensure that Pakistan is forced to stop ceasefire violations, which amounted to 400 times since 2014.

