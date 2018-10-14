Firecrackers industry partially hit in Sivakasi ahead of Diwali

Sale of firecrackers have been partially hit in India's leading manufacturers' hub Sivakasi ahead of Diwali. 90% of domestic sales are accounted from the district of Tamil Nadu. The orders have been sluggish and there is massive amount of stock that is unsold in Delhi-NCR. Majority of district's population, around six to nine lakh people depend on the industry for livelihood. "Livelihood of 8-10 lakh people depends on this industry. Huge stock is unsold after last year's Supreme Court judgment on ban on sale and purchase of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR due to rising pollution levels. There's a lot of uncertainty," said Sony Fireworks Director Ganeshan.