Fire at Serum Institute: 5 Dead, Vaccine Production Not Affected

At least five people have died after a fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India campus in Pune on Thursday, 21 January. The deceased have not been identified yet. According to news agency ANI, the fire affected the fourth and fifth floors of the SEZ3 building.

As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot when the fire broke out.

As per reports, the fire took place at an under-construction unit at Manjri. Sources cited by reports earlier said that 'Covishield' production would not be affected due to the incident, with the vaccine manufacturing plant safe.

"“The five people who died, were perhaps the workers at the under-construction building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but it is being speculated that welding, that was going on at the building, caused the fire.”" - Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, as quoted by ANI‘Deeply Saddened’

Taking to Twitter, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla expressed his condolences to the family members of the deceased.

In an earlier tweet, he said "there would be no loss of Covishield production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies".

‘Fire Under Control’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier called upon the Pune Municipal Commissioner for details regarding the incident.

"As per the information we have received, the fire is under control.... The fire had not broken out at the COVID vaccine unit," Thackeray was quoted as saying later.

Meanwhile, a National Disaster Response Force) team was also sent to the site.

The Serum Institue of India is manufacturing the coronavirus vaccine, 'Covishield', that was developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca. The vaccine was given emergency use approval by India's top drug regulator earlier in January, and was rolled out on 16 January.

(With inputs from ANI.)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sajad Lone Quits Gupkar Alliance: Is This The ‘Full’ Story?Fire at Serum Institute: 5 Dead, Vaccine Production Not Affected . Read more on India by The Quint.