Fire at AIIMS under control, cooling operation underway: Fire Service Director

While speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Delhi's Fire Service Director, Vipin Kental on fire at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi said, "Fire is completely under control. Cooling operation is underway, they'll continue for some more time, the staff will be here to monitor that. No casualty has been reported." Earlier in the day, Massive fire broke out in PC block (a non-patient block) of AIIMS. The affected area is near the emergency ward on the 2nd floor. Patients are being shifted from AB ward (Orthopaedic Unit).