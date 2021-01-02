FIR registered against Pakistani woman found running panchayat as interim head in UP

Alok Priyadarshi, District Panchayati Raj Officer,Etah (Photo ANI)

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): A Pakistani woman, who came to India 35 years ago, was found running the affairs of a panchayat as the interim head of Gudau village in Etah on Saturday, according to an official.

The administration has registered an FIR against her.

Alok Priyadarshi, District Panchayati Raj Officer, Etah said, "Members of Gram Panchayat unanimously elected her as village head. So, they're responsible for this. One needs to be an Indian national to be elected as village panchayat head. We've given instructions to lodge FIR in this case."

Speaking to ANI, Bano Begum, the Pakistani woman said, "I never contested elections. It was the former Pradhan who made me the village head. I don't know much about this issue."

A notice issued by the senior superintendent of police in 2016 addressed to Bano Begum read, "Your India visa had expired on September 6, 2016. You had applied late for the extension of visa. Hence, you are expected to pay the challan fees by September 30, 2016. The amount payable was 30 dollars." (translated from Hindi)

"However, the challan fee was not paid by the woman. We are closely looking into the matter," an officer added. (ANI)