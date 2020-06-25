Students Writing Their SSLC Exams Arrive at School in Bengaluru Today Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020

Mumbai, June 25: On Wednesday, the West Bengal government extended the lockdown in the state till July 31 with certain relaxations. In other news, the deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN card was extended till March 31, 2021. The previous deadline for linking Aadhaar with Permanent Account Number (PAN) card was June 30, 2020.

Also Read | Aamir Khan- Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha Remake Gets Pushed Further as Laal Singh Chaddha Gets Delayed

On Wednesday, India witnessed the highest single-day spike of 15,968 new cases and 465 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases increased to 4.5 lakh.

The national capital yesterday witnessed a spike of 3,788 COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 70,390 and 64 more deaths. As many as 2,124 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 41,437 people have recovered, while 2,365 have succumbed to the deadly disease.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh | 69 Additional Superintendents of Police Transferred From Their Posts: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020

"We expect to reach a total of 10M cases within next week. This is a sober reminder that even as we continue R&D into vaccines and therapeutics, we have an urgent responsibility to do everything we can with the tools we've now to suppress transmission & save lives", according to WHO Director-General.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.