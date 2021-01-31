FIR Against Siddharth Varadarajan for Article on Farmer’s Death

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against The Wire’s Founding Editor Siddharth Varadarajan, on 31 January, Saturday for tweeting an article published by the news website on the farmer who died during the Republic Day mayhem.

Mr Varadarajan had shared the article with a direct quote by Hardeep Singh Dibdiba —the deceased youth’s grandfather.

Responding to his tweet, the Rampur district magistrate, on 30 January wrote, “We ardently request you to please let’s be sticking to facts and facts only,” he wrote. “We hope our request will be sincerely taken up by you.”

According to a copy of the post mortem report available with The Quint, Navreet Singh died of “haemorrhage as a result” of “ante-mortem head injury”.

Post Mortem Report of Navreet Singh's Death by The Quint on Scribd

The Delhi Police had released a video footage purportedly showing Singh’s tractor hitting a barricade and flipping over, however, protesters have counter-alleged that Singh lost control of his vehicle only after being shot.

Also Read: R-Day Unrest: Tharoor, Noted Journos Booked by Delhi, Haryana Cops

Soon after the FIR was filed against him, Mr Varadarajan wrote on Twitter, “In UP, it is a crime for media to report statements of relatives of a dead person if they question a postmortem or police version of cause of death.”

“What’s the IPC provision for “malicious prosecution”?” he asked, adding, “Here is the UP Police indulging in it, filing an FIR against me for tweeting about what the grandfather of farmer who was killed in the tractor parade had said on the record!”

Other than Varadajan, India Today’s journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also have cases against them by the Delhi Police, for blaming Singh’s death on a police firing.

Earlier, Tharoor, Sardesai and another journalist Mrinal Pande were also booked by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradeshin similar cases.

Pande of National Herald, along with Zafar Aga of Qaumi Awaz and Paresh Nath and Vinod K Jose of The Caravan too have been named in the FIR filed by the Gurugram Cyber Cell.

