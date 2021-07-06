FIR against owner of Delhi farmhouse raided by Punjab Police

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against the owner of the farmhouse raided by the Punjab Police in the Sainik Farms area of the national capital.

A team of Punjab Police on Sunday busted a heroin manufacturing unit in south Delhi Sainik Farm and arrested four Afghan nationals.

As per the Punjab police, around 17 kg of heroin, assorted chemicals, acids and lab equipment were recovered.

Later on Monday, five Delhi Police personnel were sent to district lines and a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them in connection with the case.

The SHO Neb Sarai is also among the five Delhi Police personnel who were sent to district lines.

Inquiry is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)